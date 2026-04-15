A driver died after colliding head on with a pickup truck on Shore Road in Hollister April 14, according to authorities.

The accident was reported about 5:24am near the intersection of Shore and Lake roads. California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and determined that a Honda Accord was traveling in the opposite lane when it crashed head on with a GMC Sierra pickup, the CHP said in a press release.

Emergency responders provided first aid, but the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead, authorities said. The GMC driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

An incident log on the CHP website said the Honda and another vehicle may have been racing prior to the crash. The other alleged racing vehicle was not involved in the accident, according to the logs.

“The California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to obey all laws while traveling on our roadways. Following traffic laws helps keep you, your passengers, and everyone around you safe,” says the press release, published on the social media page for the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the Honda driver.