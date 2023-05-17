DUI checkpoints set for May 19

The Hollister Police Department as well as the local office of the California Highway Patrol will each conduct DUI checkpoints at different locations in South Valley the evening of May 19, according to authorities.

Hollister Police announced this week that officers will hold a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city limits from 6pm May 19 to 2am May 20.

Furthermore, the Hollister-Gilroy office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on May 19 within an unincorporated area of south Santa Clara County.

Officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impaired drivers will staff the sobriety checkpoints. During the CHP operation, a Drug Recognition Expert, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be on site to provide assessments of any drivers suspected of drug use. Officers will have use of preliminary alcohol screening devices to accurately analyze breath samples.

Drivers passing through the checkpoints will be checked for impairment and arrested if determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence,” says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. “Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.”

Both sobriety checkpoints are funded through grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.