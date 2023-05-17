good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
May 17, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

DUI checkpoints set for May 19

Operations scheduled in City of Hollister and South Santa Clara County

By: Staff Report
17
0

The Hollister Police Department as well as the local office of the California Highway Patrol will each conduct DUI checkpoints at different locations in South Valley the evening of May 19, according to authorities. 

Hollister Police announced this week that officers will hold a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city limits from 6pm May 19 to 2am May 20. 

Furthermore, the Hollister-Gilroy office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on May 19 within an unincorporated area of south Santa Clara County. 

Officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impaired drivers will staff the sobriety checkpoints. During the CHP operation, a Drug Recognition Expert, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be on site to provide assessments of any drivers suspected of drug use. Officers will have use of preliminary alcohol screening devices to accurately analyze breath samples. 

Drivers passing through the checkpoints will be checked for impairment and arrested if determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence,” says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. “Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.”

Both sobriety checkpoints are funded through grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,083FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister High track and field sending strong contingent to CCS Finals;...

Hollister City Council rebukes another member