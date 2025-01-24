Distracted driving is a significant danger for drivers, and it can lead to serious accidents, injuries, and even fatalities. Four such accidents occurred nearby in the past month, killing seven people. The fatalities prompted police to emphasize a message to the public about driving carefully and safely.

Most recently, three Hollister High School students died in a traffic collision just east of Highway 25 the night of Jan. 14, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle accident occurred about 6:55pm on Shore Road, just west of Lake Road, the CHP said. The driver of one of the vehicles lost control while traveling west on Shore Road, and crossed into opposing traffic.

The errant vehicle struck another car that was traveling east on Shore Road, the CHP said. The errant vehicle’s driver and two rear passengers died in the collision. They are identified as Victor Lujan, 17; Anzhel Villegas-Lemus, 17; and Brandon Alarcon, 18.

An earlier accident occurred about 3am Dec. 22 in downtown Morgan Hill. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with trees and a fire hydrant in the center of the median. The vehicle rolled over after the collision and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At 8:44am the same day, another fatal collision was reported on Monterey Road near Middle Avenue, MHPD said.

The early investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling northbound on Monterey Road at high speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle collided with another car that was traveling south on Monterey Road, police said. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Yet another fatal accident took place about 6:30pm Jan. 1 on Leavesley Road east of New Avenue that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Gilroy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

These accidents should serve as a reminder to all of us that we need to be careful while driving, whatever the circumstances. Police and experts advise:

• Don’t drive impaired. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers not only your life but also the lives of others. Plan by designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service, or arranging alternate transportation.

• Slow down and stay focused. Traffic can be stressful. Obey speed limits, eliminate distractions and stay alert.

• Buckle up: Ensure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, regardless of how short the trip may be.

• Watch for pedestrians. With increased holiday shopping and activities, pedestrians are more active. Be vigilant, especially in crosswalks and busy areas.

• Be weather ready: If driving conditions are poor due to snow, rain, or ice, slow down and increase your following distance, police said.

Let’s all stay safe out there.