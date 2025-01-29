The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early in the morning Jan. 25. Officers are asking for any additional witnesses who may have information about the shooting or the identity of the three suspects to please come forward, authorities said.

About 1:40am Jan. 25, police responded to the 400 block of Meridian Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Hollister Police said in a press release.

The victim received treatment on site from paramedics and was taken to a nearby trauma center hospital, police said.

Police said the initial investigation found that the victim confronted a number of individuals who were suspected of breaking into his vehicle. The victim followed the suspects and demanded the return of the items they had stolen.

The confrontation led to a physical altercation between the victim and the unknown suspects. Police said the victim was shot during the altercation.

The suspects fled the area, police said. Hollister Police and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for the suspects, but could not find them.

“The Hollister Police Department would like the help of our community to locate the dangerous individuals involved in this incident,” police said in a press release. “Although it may appear only one of the suspects shot the victim, all three suspects can be charged with conspiracy as well as the crimes involved with the attack and the shooting.”

The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s, police said. They were around 5 feet 10 inches tall and were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. The information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.