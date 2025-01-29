Members of the San Benito Council of the League of United Latin American Citizens recently commented in support of a lawsuit filed by the group’s national chapter against President Donald Trump challenging his administration’s effort to end birthright citizenship in the U.S.

Irma González, President of LULAC Council 2890 based in San Benito County, said the local chapter joins California and national LULAC in “strongly opposing” Trump’s executive order targeting birthright citizenship.

Guaranteed by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, birthright citizenship is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of the nation’s democracy, says a press release from LULAC Council 2890.

“While we support effective and humane immigration policies, we cannot stand by while constitutional rights are threatened,” González said. “This executive order is not only an attack on immigrant families but also on the very foundation of American values. It seeks to divide us rather than strengthen our communities.”

LULAC National has joined a coalition of civil rights organizations in filing a lawsuit to challenge Trump’s executive order.

“As a local council, we reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights of all individuals, regardless of their background, and ensuring that the promise of citizenship remains protected for future generations,” says the press release from LULAC.

The lawsuit charges the Trump administration with flouting the Constitution’s dictates, congressional intent and longstanding Supreme Court precedent. The lawsuit was filed by American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of New Hampshire, ACLU of Maine, ACLU of Massachusetts, Asian Law Caucus, State Democracy Defenders Fund, and Legal Defense Fund on behalf of organizations with members whose children born on U.S. soil will be denied citizenship under the order.

More than 20 states also filed lawsuits challenging Trump’s executive order shortly after the president issued it earlier this month. On Jan. 23, a federal judge blocked the order in response to the states’ lawsuits. The judge’s order blocks federal officials from implementing the executive order while the case remains under review, according to the Associated Press.