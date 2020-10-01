Over the coming weeks, the Hollister Free Lance will profile candidates for local City of Hollister and San Benito County offices that will appear on the Nov. 3 election.

Local ballots include two county supervisors’ seats, Hollister Mayor and two City Council seats, two seats on the San Juan Bautista City Council, Monterey County Board of Education Trustee Area 5, San Benito County Board of Education District 1, Cabrillo Community College Trustee Area 7, South Monterey County Joint Union High School District and Hollister School District Trustee Areas 2 and 4.

ON THE NOV. 3 BALLOT

County Supervisor, District 2: Kollin Kosmicki, Wayne Norton

County Supervisor, District 4: Bob Tiffany, Robert Gibson, Keith Snow, Mike Mansmith, Dan Valcazar

Hollister Mayor: Sal Mora, Ignacio Velazquez (incumbent)

Hollister City Council District 1: Rick Perez, Jose Fernandez

Hollister City Council District 4: Tim Burns, Julio Rodriguez

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two): Jackie Morris-Lopez, Nicole M. Franco, Scott Freels, John Freeman (incumbent)

Hollister School District, Trustee Area 2: Leonard JT Espinoza, Elizabeth Martinez

Hollister School District, Trustee Area 4: Rob Bernosky, Lisa Marks

Monterey County Board of Education, Trustee Area 5: Ronald J. Panziera (incumbent), Violet Kigoonya

San Benito County Board of Education, District 1: Elizabet Zepeda Gonzalez, Shawn P. Herrera, Mary Anne Filice (incumbent)

Cabrillo Community College District, Trustee Area 7: Edward K. Banks (incumbent), Steven Laird Trujillo

South Monterey County Joint Union High School District (vote for two): David Gaboni (incumbent), Irene G. Garcia (appointed incumbent), Juergen B. Smith