good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
46 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 9, 2022
Article Search
NewsEconomyHealthLocal NewsPoliticsFeatured

Election Day: Polls open 7am-8pm

By: Staff Report
16
0

Today is Election Day.

Polls are open 7am to 8 pm.

If you have not already voted by mail or at one of the voting centers last weekend, you can vote today. If you have filled out a mailed ballot, it must be postmarked today or dropped in a dropbox before 8pm today. The Secretary of State’s toll-free Voter Hotline at (800)345-VOTE can also help you find your polling place.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, you can check your status.

In elections conducted by the county, you can “conditionally” register and vote at your county elections office today. For more information please go to Same Day Voter Registration.

Here is how you can find your nearest polling place. In addition to voting, these polling places offer replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.

Elections officials have been reminding the public there are strict laws in California governing activities around polling places, prohibiting “electioneering” and other activities. Violations can lead to fines and/or imprisonment.

Within the immediate vicinity of a person in line to cast their ballot or within 100 feet of the entrance of a polling place, curbside voting or drop box the following activities are prohibited.

What activities are prohibited:

Do not:

  • Ask a person to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure.
  • Display a candidate’s name, image, or logo.
  • Block access to or loiter near any ballot drop boxes.
  • Provide any material or audible information for or against any candidate or ballot measure near any polling place, vote center, or ballot drop box.
  • Circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall, or candidate nominations.
  • Distribute, display, or wear any clothing (hats, shirts, signs, buttons, stickers) that include a candidate’s name, image, logo, and/or support or oppose any candidate or ballot measure.
  • Display information or speak to a voter about the voter’s eligibility to vote. 

Corrupting the voting process is prohibited:

Do not:

  • Commit or attempt to commit election fraud.
  • Provide any sort of compensation or bribery to, in any fashion or by any means induce or attempt to induce, a person to vote or refrain from voting.
  • Illegally vote.
  • Attempt to vote or aid another to vote when not entitled to vote.
  • Engage in electioneering; photograph or record a voter entering or exiting a polling place; or obstruct ingress, egress, or parking.
  • Challenge a person’s right to vote or prevent voters from voting; delay the process of voting; or fraudulently advise any person that he or she is not eligible to vote or is not registered to vote.
  • Attempt to ascertain how a voter voted their ballot.
  • Possess or arrange for someone to possess a firearm in the immediate vicinity of a polling place, with some exceptions.
  • Appear or arrange for someone to appear in the uniform of a peace officer, guard, or security personnel in the immediate vicinity of a polling place, with some exceptions.
  • Tamper or interfere with any component of a voting system.
  • Forge, counterfeit, or tamper with the returns of an election.
  • Alter the returns of an election.
  • Tamper with, destroy, or alter any polling list, official ballot, or ballot container.
  • Display any unofficial ballot collection container that may deceive a voter into believing it is an official collection box.
  • Tamper or interfere with copy of the results of votes cast.
  • Coerce or deceive a person who cannot read or an elder into voting for or against a candidate or measure contrary to their intent.
  • Act as an election officer when you are not one.

Employers cannot require or ask their employee to bring their vote by mail ballot to work or ask their employee to vote their ballot at work. At the time of payment of salary or wages, employers cannot enclose materials that attempt to influence the political opinions or actions of their employee.

Precinct board members cannot attempt to determine how a voter voted their ballot or, if that information is discovered, disclose how a voter voted their ballot.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

South Valley Democrats lead in U.S. Congress balloting

Staff Report -
The incumbent members of Congress representing portions of Santa...
Local News

Measures Q, R lose in Nov. 8 election

Michael Moore -
Results of the Nov. 8 election posted by the...
Business

Water service continues after vehicle crash damages Hollister plant

Staff Report -
A vehicle accident over the weekend disrupted electrical power...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
271FollowersFollow
1,110FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

South Valley Democrats lead in U.S. Congress balloting

Measures Q, R lose in Nov. 8 election