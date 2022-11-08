Election Day: Polls open 7am-8pm

Today is Election Day.

Polls are open 7am to 8 pm.

If you have not already voted by mail or at one of the voting centers last weekend, you can vote today. If you have filled out a mailed ballot, it must be postmarked today or dropped in a dropbox before 8pm today. The Secretary of State’s toll-free Voter Hotline at (800)345-VOTE can also help you find your polling place.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, you can check your status.

In elections conducted by the county, you can “conditionally” register and vote at your county elections office today. For more information please go to Same Day Voter Registration.

Here is how you can find your nearest polling place. In addition to voting, these polling places offer replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.

Elections officials have been reminding the public there are strict laws in California governing activities around polling places, prohibiting “electioneering” and other activities. Violations can lead to fines and/or imprisonment.

Within the immediate vicinity of a person in line to cast their ballot or within 100 feet of the entrance of a polling place, curbside voting or drop box the following activities are prohibited.

What activities are prohibited:

Do not:

Ask a person to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure.

Display a candidate’s name, image, or logo.

Block access to or loiter near any ballot drop boxes.

Provide any material or audible information for or against any candidate or ballot measure near any polling place, vote center, or ballot drop box.

Circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall, or candidate nominations.

Distribute, display, or wear any clothing (hats, shirts, signs, buttons, stickers) that include a candidate’s name, image, logo, and/or support or oppose any candidate or ballot measure.

Display information or speak to a voter about the voter’s eligibility to vote.

Corrupting the voting process is prohibited:

Do not:

Commit or attempt to commit election fraud.

Provide any sort of compensation or bribery to, in any fashion or by any means induce or attempt to induce, a person to vote or refrain from voting.

Illegally vote.

Attempt to vote or aid another to vote when not entitled to vote.

Engage in electioneering; photograph or record a voter entering or exiting a polling place; or obstruct ingress, egress, or parking.

Challenge a person’s right to vote or prevent voters from voting; delay the process of voting; or fraudulently advise any person that he or she is not eligible to vote or is not registered to vote.

Attempt to ascertain how a voter voted their ballot.

Possess or arrange for someone to possess a firearm in the immediate vicinity of a polling place, with some exceptions.

Appear or arrange for someone to appear in the uniform of a peace officer, guard, or security personnel in the immediate vicinity of a polling place, with some exceptions.

Tamper or interfere with any component of a voting system.

Forge, counterfeit, or tamper with the returns of an election.

Alter the returns of an election.

Tamper with, destroy, or alter any polling list, official ballot, or ballot container.

Display any unofficial ballot collection container that may deceive a voter into believing it is an official collection box.

Tamper or interfere with copy of the results of votes cast.

Coerce or deceive a person who cannot read or an elder into voting for or against a candidate or measure contrary to their intent.

Act as an election officer when you are not one.

Employers cannot require or ask their employee to bring their vote by mail ballot to work or ask their employee to vote their ballot at work. At the time of payment of salary or wages, employers cannot enclose materials that attempt to influence the political opinions or actions of their employee.

Precinct board members cannot attempt to determine how a voter voted their ballot or, if that information is discovered, disclose how a voter voted their ballot.