LULAC brings job training program to San Benito

Google and Coursera on March 9 announced a partnership with the local council of the League of United Latin American Citizens to bring more high-tech job training and careers to San Benito County.

The San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 has been chosen as one of the 2021 LULAC Institute and Google Career certification program awardees, says a press release from LULAC. The partnership will implement a two-year program from February 2022 through August 2023 to prepare Latinos for careers in high tech.

The program “empowers participants with job skills, confidence and improved abilities toward entering the lucrative high-tech job market,” says the press release. Participants will receive assistance in obtaining jobs with increased wages and benefits, as well as training in IT support, networking and industry standards.

Those in the program will also benefit from access to workshops, professional development and technical support, “providing participants with a better understanding of the importance of pursuing continued education and career skill enhancement,” the press release continues.

LULAC’s mission is to advance the economic conditions, educational attainment, political influence, health and civil rights of the Latino population of the U.S. The San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 was founded in 1987.

“The future of Latinos in high-tech starts with partnerships like the one with Google and Coursera,” said LULAC Council 2890 President Richard Perez, Sr. “As an underrepresented workforce, Latinos make up a small fraction of this multibillion-dollar industry. Together, SBC LULAC Council 2890, LULAC Institute and Google hope to eliminate this disparity, offering a successful program to open doors, provide valuable skill sets and improve lives.”

Coursera partners with universities and companies to bring “flexible, affordable, job-relevant online learning to individuals and organizations worldwide,” says the company’s website, coursera.org.

San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 is part of the California LULAC district 12, according to the local council’s website, sanbenitocountylulac2890.org. The council is under the umbrella of the national LULAC organization, which was founded in 1929 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

