March 9, 2022
Hollister Police reportedly found the “ghost gun” and ammunition pictured above while gathering evidence related to a March 5 shooting near East and South streets. Photo courtesy of Hollister PD Facebook page
News Crime Featured Local News

Police investigate two shootings in downtown Hollister

No injuries reported; suspects remain at large

By: Staff Report
Hollister Police are investigating two shootings that occurred in the downtown area March 5, according to authorities.

No injuries or significant property damage were reported in either shooting, and police are still looking for the suspects, says a Facebook post from the Hollister Police Department.

The first incident occurred about 9pm March 5. Officers responded to the area of Fifth and San Benito streets on reports of shots fired. “There were no victims, but surveillance footage from our downtown cameras revealed a subject shooting in the air during a large fight,” says the social media post. “All of the related subjects fled prior to our arrival.”

A couple hours later, about 11pm, officers responded to reports of another fight in the area of East and South streets, police said. The responding officers detained “several” subjects, but the shooter had left the area before police arrived.

During a search for evidence, police found an unregistered “ghost gun” discarded in an alley behind a business, police said. The firearm is described as a handgun.

Also found in the same area were an illegal extended magazine and ammunition, police said.

“We continue to examine the evidence and follow up on leads,” police said. “We are also investigating if the two incidents are related.”

Anyone with information about the two shootings can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4331.

