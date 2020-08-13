It’s time to bust out those big fans and air conditioner units this weekend as temperatures are expected to heat up dramatically throughout the area.

San Benito County officials on Aug. 12 announced that the National Weather Service issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” warning for Aug. 14 to 16, anticipating well above normal temperatures with afternoon highs in the mid 90s to 108 degrees. The peak of the heat will likely occur Saturday and Sunday, according to the press release.

According to NWS, daytime temperatures for inland areas will range from the mid 90s to 108 Friday through Sunday. The San Francisco Bay shoreline and Santa Cruz County coast are expected to reach the mid 80s and lower 90s.

San Francisco could warm up to the lower 80s, while the Pacific coastal side will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Other coastal areas should remain relatively mild compared to inland areas given light onshore flow.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s and even 70s in the hills, which may limit the amount of typical overnight relief from the heat.

NWS said that heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending a significant amount of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

They recommend that people travel from hotter inland areas to cooler coastal areas to seek some sort of relief. People are advised to check with local authorities on potential closures of parks and beaches along with any special requirements for visiting.