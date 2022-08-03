good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 3, 2022
Family Fun Night, downtown Hollister. Submitted photo.
NewsEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Family fun under the sun

Hollister Recreation turns downtown into miniature golf course

By: Juan Reyes
The Hollister Recreation department has been busy bringing fun under the sun this summer for San Benito County residents.

They recently invited the community for Family Fun Night on July 30 to play a couple of holes of miniature golf along with other family-friendly activities in downtown Hollister.

Hollister Recreation Supervisor Tina Garza said they had an amazing turnout. They ran out of the 500 hot dogs and 500 pieces of concha (sea shell) Mexican sweet bread that were given throughout the evening.

“The community really enjoyed it, they were really thankful,” she said. 

Garza said she had a lot of residents coming up to thank them for putting on the family oriented event. She also mentioned that it’s a safe spot for youths.

“They would like us to do this every weekend in the summer,” Garza said. “It would absolutely be great but I think my staff would be exhausted.”

The Family Night Out was preceded by a Mario Kart street racing event, which is all part of the extravaganzas that the Recreation department was associated with in July.

They started with the 4th of July Fireworks show at Marguerite Maze MIddle School. That was followed up by the Family Fun Run/Walk, Kite Flying and the Disc Golf Tournament. 

They also volunteered at both the Arts and Culture Fair and 35th Street Festival and Car Show hosted by Hollister Downtown Association.

The festivities continue this Saturday with a 150th Anniversary Parade in downtown Hollister at 10am. That will be followed by a time capsule unveiling at 11:30am in front of the Veterans Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street.

A carnival will take place from 2-7pm and the Sesquicentennial Gala will be from 5-10pm at the Veterans Memorial Building.

“It’s absolutely a big deal, it’s a monumental occasion and we are excited to be a part of it,” Garza said.

Family Fun Night, downtown Hollister. Submitted photo.
Juan Reyes

