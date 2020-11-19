The Zeta Epsilon Chapter of women educators in San Benito County and Watsonville will host a “Fill the Vase” fundraiser for local education programs from 10:30am to 12pm Dec. 5 in Hollister.

The fundraiser will take place in Winn Alley off Fifth Street, next to the San Benito County Office of Education. Members will be present to collect money or checks, and to sell holiday centerpieces for $35 each.

Anyone who would like to reserve a centerpiece can contact Sue Genesy at [email protected] or (831) 801-7336.

Proceeds from the Dec. 5 fundraiser will go toward programs that the Zeta Epsilon Chapter supports on an ongoing basis, including Girl’s Inc.; Promising Educator Awards for women educators who are still pursuing their degrees; high school scholarships; and Baskets For Learning, which provides resources for new teachers in K-8 San Benito schools.

Donors can also support these causes by mailing a check, made out to Zeta Epsilon, to Gloria Brown Brooks, Treasurer; 2231 Preston Court; Hollister, CA 95023. Envelopes should be postmarked by Dec. 1.

The Zeta Epsilon Chapter normally hosts an annual fundraising event that includes a holiday luncheon and auctions. However, this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization will host the Dec. 5 drive-thru event and accept contributions through the mail.