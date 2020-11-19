The San Juan Bautista Rotary Club in December will host the “Saints to San Juan” fundraiser for local schools, parks and other community causes.

The silent auction fundraiser—which showcases a variety of period art, vintage furniture, wines and more—will take place online from Dec. 4-14. There are 28 auction items up for grabs, and they can be viewed now on the website 32auctions.com/SaintstoSanJuan.

In 2002, the San Juan Bautista Chamber of Commerce started the Saint Adoption Program fundraiser. With the closing of the chamber, the local Rotary club began its sponsorship of the saints, continuing the adoption program for restoration and storage. The program posts the saints each holiday season to support the traditions of San Juan Bautista.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we decided to continue our fundraising efforts by organizing a virtual auction,” said Art Testani of Rotary San Juan Bautista. “The auction items were donated by our club members and community leaders to help us support the projects we have in place for students and the community.”

The Dec. 4-14 silent auction will benefit the following causes: scholarships for graduates of Anzar High School; sponsorship of high school students attending Rotary leadership camp; community grants for special projects, such as refurbishing local parks; maintaining Rotary benches throughout San Juan Bautista; and partnering with the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District to purchase internet access equipment and Chromebooks for students to assist with distance learning.

The Rotary Club will be able to deliver silent auction items to winners within a 50-mile radius, or schedule a pickup for those who win.