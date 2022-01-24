good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
42.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 25, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Firefighters gain ground on Big Sur fire

Blaze has burned more than 700 acres

By: Tony Hicks
21
0

Cal Fire reported at 7:38pm Jan. 23 the Colorado Fire, off Palo Colorado in the Big Sur area, south of Carmel-by-the-Sea, is 35% contained with about 700 acres still burning.  

Officials say better map management shows the fire is smaller than the 1,050 acres reported Sunday morning, when the blaze was reportedly 25% contained. 

Cal Fire described the fire behavior as “moderate and made wind-driven runs late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. With some isolated tree torching.”

The fire started at 5:19pm Jan. 21 in the Palo Colorado Canyon area of the county, and was initially reported to have burned 1,500 acres.  

One structure has been damaged, so far. An emergency shelter opened late Friday evening at the Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel-by-the-Sea, but only two people needed assistance, according to the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services. 

As of 7:50pm Sunday, Highway 1 in both directions was still closed, from Molera Park Entrance to Granite Canyon Bridge. There’s no estimated time of reopening, said Caltrans. 

Caltrans is patrolling the highway for rockfall and will be inspecting drainage facilities. Road status information is available at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

The unusual January wildfire was fanned by strong winds in the region, pushing flames from rugged terrain to the Pacific Ocean. The winds have since died down. 

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and South to Bixby Creek. About 75 homes were given evacuation orders but many decided not to leave. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.     

Tony Hicks

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Photo: Hollister resident turns 85

Tony Hicks -
Hollister resident Jackie Knox and her family took full...
Local News

Little League tryouts begin in Hollister

Tony Hicks -
The Hollister Little League kicked off the 2022 season...
COVID-19

County offers comprehensive info on Covid-19 testing

Tony Hicks -
As the county and state continue to experience an...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,129FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Photo: Hollister resident turns 85

Little League tryouts begin in Hollister