January 25, 2022
A young prospect shows off his throwing abilities at the Hollister Little League tryouts Jan. 22 at Veterans Memorial Park in Hollister. (Juan Reyes/Free Lance)
FeaturedLocal NewsSportsYouth Sports

Little League tryouts begin in Hollister

By: Staff Report
42
0

The Hollister Little League kicked off the 2022 season after it hosted the first set of tryouts at Veterans Memorial Park on Jan. 22. Each player demonstrated their ability to catch fly balls, hit and run around the bases. The second round of tryouts is slated for Jan. 29 at the Little League fields on Memorial Drive. Those who are interested must bring their own bat, helmet and baseball glove.  

Tryouts will be held at the following times:

8-9 years old: 8:30-10am

10-11 years old: 10am-12:30 pm

12 years old: 12:30-1:30pm 

The league is asking players to arrive no less than 15-20 minutes prior to their designated time slot. Per Hollister bylaws, parents and children cannot play catch inside the park.

According to the league, not everyone trying out is guaranteed placement on a major’s team. Players who don’t attend tryouts will not be eligible for the all-star team. For more information on “league age” visit: https://tinyurl.com/hzey8nek

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
