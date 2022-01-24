Little League tryouts begin in Hollister

The Hollister Little League kicked off the 2022 season after it hosted the first set of tryouts at Veterans Memorial Park on Jan. 22. Each player demonstrated their ability to catch fly balls, hit and run around the bases. The second round of tryouts is slated for Jan. 29 at the Little League fields on Memorial Drive. Those who are interested must bring their own bat, helmet and baseball glove.

Tryouts will be held at the following times:

• 8-9 years old: 8:30-10am

• 10-11 years old: 10am-12:30 pm

• 12 years old: 12:30-1:30pm

The league is asking players to arrive no less than 15-20 minutes prior to their designated time slot. Per Hollister bylaws, parents and children cannot play catch inside the park.

According to the league, not everyone trying out is guaranteed placement on a major’s team. Players who don’t attend tryouts will not be eligible for the all-star team. For more information on “league age” visit: https://tinyurl.com/hzey8nek