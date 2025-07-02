Local sports teams and nonprofit organizations are raising money by selling “safe and sane” fireworks for the Independence Day holiday in Hollister.

Temporary stands can be seen in shopping center parking lots and other high traffic areas throughout the city. The fireworks for sale at the stands are certified for use by the state fire marshal, and only in certain areas of Hollister and only within a designated time period that ends the night of July 4.

On the afternoon of June 30, volunteers with Baler Football and the Hollister Vikings football and cheer programs were busy at two separate fireworks stands in the parking lot of the Brass Tap and Goodwill at Highway 25 and Sunnyslope Road.

Ron Clarkson, Athletic Director for Hollister Vikings, noted that the fireworks stand offers not only fundraising, but also an opportunity for public outreach. He said signups are still open for both Vikings football and cheer, and anyone interested can call him at 831.821.4241.

At the Baler Football fireworks stand about 100 feet away, volunteer Byanca Torres noted that their organization doesn’t just raise money for Hollister High School’s football program. The funds they raise also support scholarships for local students.