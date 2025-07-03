The Hollister Independence Rally—a legendary celebration of motorcycles and the culture they have fostered—is returning to the city’s downtown in full force for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sponsored by the City of Hollister and event promoter Roadshows, Inc., the two-day festivities include a prolonged motorcycle cruise-in, live entertainment, beer garden and food and merchandise vendors.

On July 4-5, downtown Hollister will become a two-wheeled loop of horsepower and chrome, as San Benito and East streets will be open only to motorcycles. All other vehicle traffic will be prohibited on those streets both days from 10am-8pm, but spectators are encouraged and welcome, according to Roadshows, Inc.

“This historic strip (San Benito Street between Fourth and South streets) transforms into a biker’s paradise, lined with roaring motorcycles, live music stages, vendors and a festival atmosphere that welcomes from all walks of life,” says a press release from Roadshows, Inc. “Whether you’re a rider or just looking for a great time, there’s something for everyone—custom bikes, gear, food trucks, cold drinks and much more.”

An event beer garden will be located at Sixth and East streets, and will feature live musical performances all day Friday and Saturday. The lineup on July 4 includes Chicano All Stars, Rowdy on Acoustic and Keep on Truckin’. The stage on July 5 will feature El Brick, Rowdy on Acoustic and Fair Warning.

From 2-4pm July 4, the Miss Hollister Competition will take place at the main stage at the beer garden. “Presented by national sponsor Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, the Miss Hollister Competition invites women 18-plus to compete for the crown and join rally royalty,” says the press release.

The local motorcycle rally started in 1947, and Hollister has been touted as the birthplace of the American biker since then. The rally used to occur annually, but has been on hiatus as a sanctioned event since 2017.

Earlier this year—due to popular demand and a significant majority vote cast in support of a 2022 election measure—the Hollister City Council voted to bring the Independence Rally back for its traditional summer holiday weekend.

The July 4-5 rally is free and open to the public.