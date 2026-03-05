Downtown Hollister was abuzz with a different take on dinner Tuesday evening with an array of choices, from Filipino lumpia to hot tamales as Food Truck Tuesdays unfolded on a closed off section of San Benito Street.

“We want to keep these small businesses that are growing from the home bases in town and help keep them thriving,” said Bri Rodriguez, of The Hollister Downtown Association, who added she came up with the idea of Food Truck Tuesdays four years ago. “Tuesdays are often down time for some businesses so we aren’t taking away from them; it’s about offering choices mid-week.

“Today we have 11 trucks and we’re seeing a number of people already coming out. Next week we’ll welcome 18 trucks.”

Indeed, a closed off San Benito Street, between Sixth and Seventh streets, featured Lily’s Fresh Fruit, Antojito’s Oaxaquiños don Trini, JJ’s Burgers, Hapa Bros. Asian Fusion, Place of Crepes, Wafflz & Pearlz, Triple Lumpia Taste of the Islands, Los Tamales, Mattia Pizza & Calzones, El Guapo Kitchen, Ivan’s Baked Potatoes and more.

“I was at home surfing the internet and suddenly I spotted this thing about food trucks in downtown Hollister on Instagram,” said Noah Tavarez, who moved to the area from the east coast in 2012. “So my wife and I got the kids and we walked over and we’re ready for a nice dinner. I’ve had the fried chicken sandwiches from Hara Bros. before—they’re amazing. I like this idea and my kids are excited to be here.”

While some diners settled in for dinner on picnic benches and tables set out along the street, scores of people, many with kids in tow, dropped by for takeout meals.

“We’re offering handcrafted Belgian Liège waffles made from a brioche-like dough with chunks of pearl sugar,” said Wafflz & Pearlz owner Nick Belaski. “And the Pearlz are our boba drinks. The recipes are all my wife’s creations; she did all the homework and she’s got the science down. All our waffles are baked fresh right here. The amazing part of our waffles—as you bite into them, you get a crunch because they have sugar pearls in them in every bite.”

Rodriguez said the participating food trucks were selected from the ongoing Farmers’ Market as a way for them to gather in one place downtown. Food Truck Tuesdays will run every Tuesday through April 7 from 4-7pm.

For information, call 831.636.8406 or email ma****@***************er.org.

People check out the choices for dinner the evening of March 3 during Food Truck Tuesdays in downtown Hollister. Photo: Tarmo Hannula