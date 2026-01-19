The Community Foundation for San Benito County this week announced that applications are now open for its 2026 scholarship program, offering local students the opportunity to receive financial support toward their higher education goals.

With more than 25 scholarship funds awarded annually, the foundation is committed to investing in the future of San Benito County’s students, says a press release from the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

The scholarships are made possible through the generosity of individuals, families, organizations and committees who have established funds to support motivated students pursuing college, university or certified trade/vocational training programs.

Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors and, in some cases, current college students who reside in San Benito County. Financial assistance may be used to help offset the cost of tuition, books, supplies and living expenses.

Among the opportunities available are scholarships supporting students in a wide range of fields, including nursing, engineering, fine arts, athletics, leadership, STEAM and business.

The foundation also administers the Latino Generations Scholarships, which support Latinx students residing in San Benito County who demonstrate financial need and are pursuing post-secondary education at a two-year or four-year college or a certified vocational institution.

Students may also find additional scholarship opportunities through their school.

The application deadline for Community Foundation scholarships is March 15. Scholarship recipients are selected through a competitive review process led by scholarship committees dedicated to supporting student success, says the press release.

For a full list of scholarships and application details, visit givesanbenito.org/scholarships.