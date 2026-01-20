Applications for the 2026 Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Awards are now available, hospital staff announced on Jan. 14.

Each year the auxiliary awards scholarships to students pursuing a medical or medically oriented career. The total amount awarded to each recipient will be at the discretion of the scholarship committee, according to HHMH.

Auxiliary members spend thousands of hours throughout the year running a thrift shop, the hospital gift shop and organizing fundraisers in order to fund scholarships as well as to purchase equipment for Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and their skilled nursing facilities.

To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must be a high school graduate or equivalent; be a resident of San Benito County for at least one year; be currently enrolled in college; and apply by April 1.

For more information, visit the hospital’s website, hazelhawkins.com, under “Latest Updates” on the home page; or call Frankie Gallagher HHMH at 831.636.2644