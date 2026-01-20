Ken Griffin is San Benito County’s first agricultural commissioner since 2021, following a recent interview and vote by the board of supervisors.

Griffin has served as the county’s Acting Agricultural Commissioner for about five years. The board voted to remove “acting” from his title on Jan. 13, following an interview in closed session, says a press release from San Benito County.

Griffin has worked for San Benito County for 15 years, garnering extensive experience supporting the county’s agricultural community, county staff said.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as San Benito County’s Agricultural Commissioner,” Griffin said in a statement. “Agriculture is the number one industry in the county. I’ve developed the philosophy of assisting farmers and ranchers through oversight processes that promote a robust agricultural economy.

“The Department of Agriculture will continue to protect and promote Agriculture and Weights and Measures through fair and consistent management emphasizing protection of the environment, wildlife, and the public Health and safety.”

The county agricultural commissioner also serves as the Sealer of Weights and Measures, which aims to protect consumers and industries by regulating all weighing and measuring devices used in commercial transactions.

The commissioner’s office plays a key role in safeguarding the county’s agricultural resources, ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations and promoting a viable agricultural economy, county staff said.