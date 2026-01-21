San Benito County is now formally the “Home of Pinnacles National Park,” as local officials and tourism proponents dig into their efforts to promote the site as an economic development wellspring.

The board of supervisors at the Jan. 13 meeting unanimously approved a proclamation declaring the county as the park’s home, and to incorporate the slogan “Home of Pinnacles National Park” on the county seal.

The county unveiled the new logo shortly after the board’s vote. The logo will serve as the cornerstone of the county’s branding efforts, and will be integrated into official letterhead and signage “to create a consistent and recognizable identity,” county staff said.

The supervisors’ action also includes adding the slogan to the county’s website, newsletters, social media platforms and other marketing and communication materials.

San Benito County last week unveiled this new logo, declaring the county the Home of Pinnacles National Park. Image courtesy of San Benito County

County staff said in a press release that it’s all part of a broader strategy aimed at “strengthening the county’s identity, promoting tourism and supporting economic development.”

The ongoing branding and marketing effort will also consist of ramped community engagement with residents, businesses and local organizations, county staff said. The county also looks forward to establishing and strengthening collaborative partnerships with the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista, and with the National Park Service.

“These efforts aim to create a unified identity that celebrates San Benito County’s unique connection to Pinnacles National Park and enhances the county’s appeal as a destination for both visitors and businesses,” says the county’s press release.

Pinnacles National Park is located in southern San Benito County, with entrances on both the north and south side of the park. The park is known for its rugged geology of rocky spires, deep canyons and talus caves. It is also a longtime sanctuary for California Condors, an endangered bird species.

Recreational opportunities at Pinnacles include miles of hiking trails, camping and rock climbing.

Pinnacles was declared a national monument in 1908, and was upgraded to national park status in 2013.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the park every year, and many of those come from out of town and spend money on motels, restaurants, gas, souvenirs and other purchases.