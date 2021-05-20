good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 20, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Free Lance awarded in state journalism competition

Newspaper receives awards for pandemic coverage

By: Staff Report
The California News Publishers Association recognized the Hollister Free Lance for its pandemic reporting, handing the team an award as part of the 2021 California Journalism Awards on May 18.

The Free Lance competed in the weekly newspaper circulation of 11,001-25,000 division.

The publication received fifth place in the pandemic fallout coverage category.

The judges looked at a series of articles written by Reporter Juan Reyes in considering the award.

Those articles include Reyes’ May 15 report, “County starts to reopen,” which chronicled local business owners’ struggles two months into the pandemic.

Reyes’ June 26 article, “Call for help,” featured Hollister Community Outreach’s need for financial support, and his Aug. 14 report, “Avenue of hope,” described the opening of outdoor dining in downtown San Juan Bautista.

The Free Lance’s sister newspapers, Gilroy Dispatch and Morgan Hill Times, were also recognized.

The Dispatch earned five awards for its pandemic reporting and editorials, while the Times received third place for its coverage of the pandemic fallout and fifth place for news photography.

The Weeklys group of newspapers, which includes the Free Lance, received 47 awards in the competition.

The Free Lance’s sister publication, Good Times Santa Cruz, received the most prestigious award a California weekly newspaper can receive: General Excellence in the top circulation category.

In addition, the Metro Silicon Valley weekly and its digital news service San Jose Inside won 25 awards.

Staff Report

