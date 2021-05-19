good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 20, 2021
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital received a shipment of 230 doses of the Covid-19 vaccination on Dec. 16. Photo: screenshot
Local News

Pinnacle HealthCare to host Covid vaccination clinic at SB High

By: Staff Report
Pinnacle HealthCare of Hollister is hosting a drive-up Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for people 12 years old and above at San Benito High School on May 22. The vaccinations will take place between 9am and 4pm in the Andy Hardin Stadium parking lot on San Benito Street.

According to the newsletter, those who are being vaccinated must have a completed Covid-19 Vaccine Screen & Consent form required by the county, a driver’s license and a copy of a health insurance card, both front and back. 

The second dose will be administered 21 days later at the same location. Appointments will be handled in the same manner as these.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that 15 minutes should be the length of the observation period after a Covid-19 vaccination is administered. 

Those with a history of an immediate allergic reaction of any severity to a vaccine or injectable therapy, a contraindication to a different type of Covid-19 vaccine or a history of anaphylaxis due to any cause are recommended to stay for 30 minutes of observation. 

To register for an appointment, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-drive-up-vaccination-clinic-saturday-may-22-2021-tickets-154761472731

