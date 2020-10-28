Halloween festivities are going to be a little different this year due to new guidelines and restrictions associated with Covid-19.

However, there are still several things to do to celebrate the tradition that originated with people lighting bonfires and wearing costumes to ward off ghosts.

Those who enjoy homes dressed with Halloween decor can take a trip down Severinsen Street in Hollister where they can see plenty of ghouls, goblins and other frightful characters. Some homeowners have even taken measures to ensure that some skeletons are equipped with their own PPE.

Swank Farms at 4751 Pacheco Highway still has the Trail of Lights and Field of Frights running until Oct. 31. Guests can walk through a lit pathway that leads into a corn field packed with plenty of scares. A pumpkin patch is also available but the stock might be limited. Visit SwankFarms.com for pricing and hours.

On Halloween, people can sign up to participate in car decorating for the Drive-thru Treat Streets event at the Hollister Municipal Airport from noon to 2pm. The cost to participate is $5 per car and children ages 2-12 can sign up for a free treat bag.San Juan Bautista residents can get free trick or treat boxes from the San Juan Bautista Library Auxiliary by signing up here.