To ensure students get basic nutrition, Gavilan College opened a food pantry with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Feb. 25 on its Hollister campus.

The well-stocked room is a collaboration between the college and the Community FoodBank of San Benito. Annette Gutierrez, Gavilan’s director of basic needs and success, worked with FoodBank’s Fatima Vazquez to turn the pantry into reality.

The pantry is only one of the programs for Gavilan students who need help. Students who are eligible for assistance can get $150 a month in credit at the college cafe. The college also offers $200 mini-grants students can access once a semester to help with transportation or hygiene costs. Gutierrez said these programs, along with the pantry, will have a profound impact.

“This is more than a place to get food,” Gutierrez said. “Students can see familiar faces and learn about other programs.” More than 200 students took advantage of the pantry this month, she added.

Food insecurity among college students is a major problem locally and statewide, said Guillermo Rodriguez, executive director of the Community FoodBank of San Benito that partnered with the college. More than 70% of college students in California are food insecure and one in four people in San Benito County go hungry.

The pantry is intended for students but is also open to staff and community members, he added. The goal, he said, is to encourage and empower students, allowing them to maintain their dignity and self-respect.

“This is a historical moment for the students, faculty and the community,” he said.

One unique feature of the pantry is that users can shop for what they need instead of getting a box that could lead to waste, Rodriguez said.

“We are here to provide nutrition,” he said. “It may be small, but it’s mighty.”

Annette Gutierrez, Gavilan’s director of basic needs and success, speaks to the crowd assembled Feb. 25 for a ribbon cutting of the new food pantry on the Gavilan College Hollister campus. Photo: Robert Airoldi

The pantry includes such staples as rice, beans, granola bars, tomatoes, pasta and pasta sauces, butter and yogurt. There are also fresh vegetables, salad kits and hard boiled eggs and kits with basic hygiene products.

Freshman Dee Sloma took advantage of the program and said it’s very valuable.

“It’s hard to afford food for many college students,” she said. “With this pantry we can make a meal and get nutrition and improve our thought process to achieve our academic goals.”

Rachel Perez, Gavilan College board trustee, said food pantries are extremely important.

“We are committed to helping students,” she said. “Food is a basic right and no one should go hungry.”

Dr. Pedro Avila, Gavilan College President echoed the sentiments, adding that he is proud Hollister residents now have access to quality facilities.

“It really fills my heart that we support our students and that they don’t go hungry,” he said. “Together we can continue to support our students so they can be successful.”

The pantry is located at the front entrance to the Gavilan College Hollister campus at 505 Fairview. It is open from 9am-3:30pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (closed from 12:30-1:30pm). Details: fo********@ga*****.edu.

