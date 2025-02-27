On behalf of Polytechnic Academy, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the Hollister City Council for approval of our charter to lease the Briggs Building.

We deeply appreciate the encouraging words and support shared by Mayor Roxanne Stephens, Vice Mayor Rudy Picha, Council member Rolan Resendiz, Council member Priscilla de Anda, and Council member Dolores Morales at the Feb. 21 city council meeting.

In addition, we would also like to thank City Manager David Mirrione and his staff for collaborating with our school and giving us this opportunity.

As Councilman Resendiz aptly noted, not all students learn in the same way, and we remain committed to our mission of personalized learning. The support of both the city council and the county strengthens our resolve in this endeavor. We are grateful to feel so welcomed and supported by our community.

Thank you again for allowing the Briggs Building, the former home of Gavilan College, to become our new home.

This is the final piece that Polytechnic Academy needed to begin serving the students of San Benito County. We are deeply appreciative, and we look forward to working with the city council in the future.

In closing, we are grateful for the San Benito County Office of Education Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto for their ongoing support.

Nicole Prater

Principal, Polytechnic Academy