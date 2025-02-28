Local high school and middle school students recently earned high honors in band and colorguard performances.

Thirteen Hollister High School music students, representatives of the school’s Scarlet Regiment, were named to the CMEA Central Coast Section High School Honor Band, says a press release from the nonprofit Rancho Maze Band & Colorguard.

They joined accomplished student musicians from Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito and San Luis Obispo counties for a grand performance Feb. 8 at Cabrillo College in Aptos. The performance was conducted by Dr. Jefrey DeSeriere, Director of Large Instrumental Ensembles at Cabrillo College.

Students from Hollister High who performed with the Central Coast Section Honor Band are Steven Alvarez, Mallet Percussion; Micah Bercasio, B-flat Clarinet; Vivian Carrasco, Mallet Percussion; Avery Cua, Alto Saxophone; Taylor Madrid, Oboe; Leeza Gatson, Bass Clarinet; Shyloh Gonzalez, Horn; Jared Provencio, Baritone Saxophone; Megan Phillips, Trumpet; Tristan Phillips, Euphonium; Eduardo Rosas, B-flat Clarinet; Hillary Santamaria, B-flat Clarinet; and Sonia Zambrano, Tuba.

Also this month, middle school students with the Rancho Maze Colorguard won first place in the Scholastic Middle School A Division competition, held Feb. 22 at Hollister High School.

Representing the Rancho Maze Band & Colorguard, the proud Hollister middle schoolers dedicated months of rehearsals to showcase their skills on a competitive level, says a press release from RMB & Colorguard. Under the guidance of Colorguard Director Mandy Redding and Assistant Directors Phoenix and Chloe Redding, their performance, entitled “Birds of a Feather,” commemorated the enduring and powerful spirit of friendship.

Members of the winning Hollister colorguard team are Captain Zoe Garza; Assistant Captain Lacey Rose “Hope” Skaggs; Dianna Acosta; Elizabeth Burt; GIada Pulido; Nathan Quintos; Bentley Ruiz; and Brent Sexton.

The Rancho Maze Band & Colorguard is a school-based nonprofit organization that supports local student music and colorguard programs.