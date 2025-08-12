Gavilan College ranked No. 16 statewide and No. 5 in the Bay Area among 327 California community and career colleges for return on investment, according to a new report from College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group.

The “Golden Returns” report shows that students at Gavilan recover their college costs in less than four months, notes a press release from Gavilan. With a total net cost of $4,488 for a two-year student and with average earnings nearly $15,000 higher than those with only a high school diploma, Gavilan stands out for affordability and impact.

“This reflects the heart of our mission,” said Dr. Pedro Avila, President/Superintendent of Gavilan College. “We serve students who are often working, parenting or the first in their family to attend college. We have a responsibility to ensure their time here leads to real opportunity.”

This spring, more students graduated from Gavilan than in any previous year in the history of the college, a sign that enrollment is growing and students are completing what they start, says the press release. The recognition from Golden Returns affirms that students aren’t just enrolling at Gavilan—they’re graduating, advancing and earning more.

Fall classes begin Aug. 25, and there’s still time to register. Students can visit gavilan.edu to explore programs, apply and get support with financial aid, counseling and enrollment.

Gavilan College is a public community college serving Gilroy, Hollister, Morgan Hill, San Martin, San Juan Bautista and the surrounding areas of southern Santa Clara and northern San Benito counties. “With more than 100 degree and certificate programs, clear transfer pathways, and strong student support, Gavilan helps students reach their goals and strengthen their communities,” says the press release.