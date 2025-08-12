Hollister Police have arrested a suspect from a July 4 drive-by shooting on San Benito Street, authorities said.

Ruben Eduardo Vargas, 30, of Hollister, was arrested on Aug. 6, based on information gathered through an ongoing investigation into the shooting by the Hollister Police Department. Vargas was booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

On July 4, officers responded to the 1000 block of San Benito Street following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male who had suffered a head injury, the police department said. The injury likely resulted from shattered glass from a nearby vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Paramedics from Hollister Fire and AMR responded to the scene and provided on-site treatment to a total of three victims of the shooting. None of the injuries were life threatening, police said.

Police continued to investigate. With assistance from city-owned surveillance cameras and HPD’s Flock Safety traffic camera system, detectives identified the suspect’s vehicle, police said. Investigators also identified the vehicle’s front passenger.

Officers pursued additional leads and conducted additional surveillance, serving more than six search warrants as they continued to investigate the shooting. The investigation resulted in the identification and arrest of Vargas as a suspect, police said.

Police said the investigation into the July 4 shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.