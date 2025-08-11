San Benito County recently began a partnership with private provider MEDIKO to deliver comprehensive medical, mental health and dental services to local correctional facilities.

MEDIKO is a physician-founded provider of evidence-based correctional healthcare, says a press release from the county. The new partnership was announced at an Aug. 6 press conference at the San Benito County Jail on Flynn Road.

“This is more than a contract—it’s a commitment and it holds deep personal significance for me,” said Dr. Ofogh, Founder and CEO of MEDIKO. “Northern California is where I began my journey in the United States nearly four decades ago. Returning here to lead a mission of compassionate, high-quality healthcare—guided by the same values that launched my career— is both an honor and a full-circle moment.”

The partnership includes the main jail and Youth Services Center. The contract will bring MEDIKO’s patient-centered approach to more than 100 inmates and others involved in the justice system in San Benito County.

“At the Youth Services Center, we believe quality matters and that all youth entrusted into our care will be provided with the quality services appropriate to each youth’s unique needs,” San Benito County Probation Department Chief Ashlyn Canez said. “Partnering with MEDIKO is a step in the right direction for us to ensure that we adhere to the best practices for standards of care for every incarcerated youth that comes into the facility.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to rehabilitation and long-term wellbeing for the most vulnerable members in our community.”

MEDIKO has nearly three decades of experience in correctional healthcare. The company’s record includes zero litigation judgments while maintaining full compliance with NCCHC, ACA and Title 15 standards for municipal correctional facilities in California, says the press release.

“San Benito County sought a partner who prioritizes patient care, staff wellbeing and community trust,” Sheriff Eric Taylor said. “We are proud to meet that call with a customized, cost-effective solution that aligns with the county’s goals and principles.”

Through this partnership, according to county officials, MEDIKO will:

• Provide around the clock, on-site and telehealth medical and behavioral health services tailored to adult and juvenile populations. By offering 24/7 nursing and on-call physician services, it will improve access to care and reduce unnecessary emergency room visits.

• Offer a clinical team that includes a physician, physician assistant, registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, a psychiatrist, licensed mental health professionals, a dentist and a discharge planner.

• Provide medications for Opiate Use Disorder (MOUD) to treat patients, reduce recidivism and prevent potential opiate overdoses after release. MEDIKO will deliver pharmaceutical services, laboratory and imaging studies as well.

• Help the county save thousands of tax dollars each year by managing the processing of medical claims.

• Implement evidence-based treatment programs along with urgent and chronic care protocols that ensure timely, proactive and compassionate care.

• Maintain robust staffing through competitive compensation and long-term retention strategies.

• Support performance and transparency through regular audits, monthly reviews and data-driven outcomes.

“At MEDIKO, our DNA is medically driven not financially,” Dr. Ofogh said. “We selected to serve the residents of Northern California because the community’s expectations and high standards align with our culture and how we operate at MEDIKO.”