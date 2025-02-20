Theater lovers, brace yourselves for an electrifying and unprecedented event as the San Benito Stage Company is set to push the boundaries of live performance with its first-ever 24-hour play, on stage for one night only on Feb. 22.

In a bold experiment in creativity and spontaneity, the cast will have just 22 hours to learn their roles, rehearse and prepare for a fully staged production—all before stepping in front of a live audience. The catch? They won’t even know what play they’re performing until the clock starts ticking, says a press release from SBSC.

“This is a test of pure theatrical magic,” said Dena Gregory, one of the show’s directors. “The energy, the excitement, the unpredictability—it’s all going to make for an unforgettable night. We’re asking our cast and crew to trust the process, embrace the challenge, and dive headfirst into this experience.”

Co-director Ron Firstbrook echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the collaborative spirit behind the production.

“Theater is all about adaptability and creativity, and this 24-hour play will showcase just that,” he said. “From the moment we reveal the casting to the final bow, it’s going to be an exhilarating journey for everyone involved both onstage and in the audience.”

The show will take place at 4:30pm Feb. 22 at Southside School, 4991 Southside Road in Hollister. For tickets and more information, visit SBSC’s ticket page at https://tinyurl.com/4499rr5n.