The City of San Juan Bautista will host a town hall meeting on Feb. 22 to discuss the status of fire protection services in the community. The meeting is scheduled for 1-3pm at San Juan School Gym, 100 Nyland Drive in San Juan Bautista.

The meeting will give residents a chance to hear directly from city staff, the Hollister fire chief and Cal Fire officials about the current and future state of fire services in San Juan Bautista, says a press release from the city.

On June 20, 2024, the City of Hollister approved a 270-day notice of termination for the current fire protection services contract, which was set to take effect on March 18, 2025. If the contract is terminated, it could result in the closure of Fire Station No. 4, the only fire station in San Juan Bautista—“potentially leaving our city and surrounding areas vulnerable and impacting fire personnel positions,” the city said.

In response to the 270-day notice, the city took immediate action reviewing its budget and planning for potential scenarios, says the press release. On Jan. 21, the Hollister City Council voted to rescind the termination notice, giving all jurisdictions additional time to negotiate.

The current contract is set to expire in December.

“While this extension provides more time, it does not fully resolve the fire protection challenges facing our community. As such, this Town Hall meeting is a vital opportunity for residents to ask questions, share concerns, and gain a better understanding of the services that will be provided to address both fire and medical emergencies in San Juan Bautista,” says the press release.

“Given recent fire events in both Southern California and neighboring Monterey County, it is more critical than ever that our community is adequately protected,” city staff added.