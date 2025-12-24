Hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights have transformed Gilroy Gardens into a winter wonderland, drawing families eager to experience the park’s North Pole Nights celebration through Dec. 31.

The immersive holiday event features dazzling light displays throughout the horticultural theme park, including a 100-foot North Pole Light Tunnel with synchronized music. Visitors can enjoy live musical shows and sip hot chocolate while strolling through the illuminated gardens.

For many families, the extended evening hours make North Pole Nights a special departure from the park’s typical closing time.

“During the year it’s closed at 5pm, so it’s a real treat for us during the holiday season to come and see the lights,” said Daniel Navarro, a Gilroy resident visiting with his family. “In the Christmas time we come and it elevates the whole feeling of Christmas.”

The event particularly resonates with longtime park visitors who remember its origins as Bonfante Gardens.

“It was amazing,” said Julie Wheeler, of Gilroy, reminiscing about visiting the park during the North Pole Nights event in previous years. “So we had to come back this year.”

David Colon, 32, who has frequented the park since childhood, praised the authentic setting. “I love anything in this whole park,” he said. “When it comes to these trees, they’re actually real trees.”

Nancy Mahrouk said the attention to detail was evident.

“The gardens did an amazing job with the decoration of the lights, and we can tell how much effort was put into that,” she said. “It really does feel like a little wintery town, and it’s beautiful.”

North Pole Nights festivities continue at Gilroy Gardens through Dec. 31. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the park’s website at gilroygardens.org/.

Calvin Nuttall is a Morgan Hill-based freelance writer.