The Hollister School District’s indoor air quality is on the rise.

The district has hired contractor Air Duct Cleaning Solutions, based in Hollister, to install the new technology on all campuses, with about half of the installations completed and an expectation to finish all of them by late January.

“It’s technology that is going to not only improve the air quality in the classrooms, but it’s also going to allow the quality of air to be maintained,” said Director of Facilities Aaron Buzzetta.

Air Duct Cleaning Solutions is installing the iWave-R machines for the district. The technology is commonly used in schools, restaurants, medical offices, gyms and other types of businesses. It uses positive and negative ions to address air quality issues, while the equipment is self-cleaning and requires no maintenance.

Carlos Vargas, Owner-Operator for Air Duct Cleaning Solutions, noted the patented technology provides respiratory health benefits, describing how the iWave systems ventilate the air stream and purify the air in the aging school buildings. Vargas thanked the school district and God for the opportunity.

“The goal is to purify these classrooms at the highest efficiency,” said Vargas, who owns the family-run local business.

The iWave system mitigates pollutants such as viruses, bacteria, mold, odors and airborne particles. Buzzetta said the district moved toward installing the devices in the post-pandemic era to ensure the health of students and staff through improved indoor air quality, especially the winter months when there is a higher risk of illness.

“COVID-19 is something that changed all of us as far as being aware and being vigilant,” he said.

The concept is something that garnered significant support from the Hollister School District Board of Trustees and administrators. Superintendent Erika Sanchez made note of the air purifier installations at the December board meeting. She said she is interested to analyze future data to observe the potential link between the systems and increased attendance.

Buzzetta, who has experience in both private and public sector settings, is enthusiastic about the prospective health benefits.

“I know it’s a product that’s tried and true, and it’s a product that works,” he said.

To learn more about the iWave technology, visit iwaveair.com/.