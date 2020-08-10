A Gilroy man died in a traffic accident on Highway 25 northwest of Hollister Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 9:30am Aug. 8, a 21-year-old Gilroy man was driving a 2011 Toyota Tacoma northbound on State Route 25, just south of Bolsa Road at an unknown speed, according to the CHP. For an unknown reason, the driver turned the vehicle to the right, causing the vehicle to veer off the east roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and traveled across the southbound lanes of the highway. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the wreckage by emergency personnel, and was transported by CalStar helicopter to Natividad Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

The front passenger of the Toyota, a 20-year-old Morgan Hill man, was transported to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries, police said.