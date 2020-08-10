A 16-year-old male was injured in a shooting outside a residence in Hollister Friday night, according to police.

About 10:48pm Aug. 7, Hollister Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of 891 Marne Drive, according to Hollister Police Sgt. Don Pershall. Officers found several shell casings outside the residence.

Investigators think a drive-by shooting occurred, with an exchange of gunfire between a passing vehicle and a group of subjects outside the residence, Pershall said.

One of the involved subjects—a 16-year-old boy—was later found at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital with three bullet wounds. None of the teen’s injuries were life threatening, Pershall said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.