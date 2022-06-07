good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
82 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 7, 2022
Article Search
Photos: Chris Mora
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

Graduates move forward

More than 700 graduate from San Benito High School

By: Staff Report
43
0

San Benito High School teachers, faculty and parents ushered more than 700 graduates of the Class of 2022 into adulthood at the school’s June 3 commencement ceremony.

The festivities took place on the San Benito High campus multi-purpose field in Hollister.

For his commencement address, San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum expressed optimism for the graduating class’ future—whether the new diploma holders go directly to college, trade school, the armed forces, begin a career or take a gap year.

“To the graduates, I have been so impressed with your passion and sense of purpose these last four years,” Tennenbaum said at the June 3 ceremony. “You have fulfilled your promise with enthusiasm, spirit and resilience—which is now a standard of excellence for all of us to follow. Your legacy will remind us we can accomplish our hopes and dreams through perseverance, even during challenging times. Graduates, it has been an honor to watch you grow and develop into strong young adults who represent San Benito County with grace, honor and dignity. I know you will achieve all that you desire in life because of the qualities you have displayed throughout your high school career.”

Also speaking at the June 3 ceremony were Senior Class President Sofia Abonce, Valedictorian Nicholas Carpenedo and Principal Adrian Ramirez.

In his commencement address, SBHS Class of 2022 ASB President Antonio Lara described the flood of conflicting emotions he has felt in recent weeks as the end of his high school career approached. He also thanked his classmates for the respect they showed him and each other during the last four years.

Lara closed his speech with some advice: “As we move forward in our lives, we will stumble and we will fall. But it’s up to us to get back up and try again. Don’t forget to stay positive, keep yourselves motivated and always push yourselves to the fullest because, once a Baler, always a Baler.”

To watch the June 3 SBHS Class of 2022 commencement ceremony, visit the school’s Youtube page at youtube.com/watch?v=Wcf5C9TYAnQ.

Anzar High School’s Class of 2022 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 5pm June 8 at the school campus, 2000 San Juan Highway in San Juan Bautista.

Photos of the SBHS graduation ceremony were taken by Chris Mora.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Hazel Hawkins seeks $250M for seismic upgrades

Staff Report -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is hoping to secure state...
Local News

Office of Education celebrates Employees of Year

Staff Report -
The San Benito County Office of Education on May...
Letters

Letter to the editor: Red flag laws offer gun safety band-aid

submitted -
The latest episodes of gun violence seem to have...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,119FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hazel Hawkins seeks $250M for seismic upgrades

Office of Education celebrates Employees of Year