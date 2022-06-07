Graduates move forward

San Benito High School teachers, faculty and parents ushered more than 700 graduates of the Class of 2022 into adulthood at the school’s June 3 commencement ceremony.

The festivities took place on the San Benito High campus multi-purpose field in Hollister.

For his commencement address, San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum expressed optimism for the graduating class’ future—whether the new diploma holders go directly to college, trade school, the armed forces, begin a career or take a gap year.

“To the graduates, I have been so impressed with your passion and sense of purpose these last four years,” Tennenbaum said at the June 3 ceremony. “You have fulfilled your promise with enthusiasm, spirit and resilience—which is now a standard of excellence for all of us to follow. Your legacy will remind us we can accomplish our hopes and dreams through perseverance, even during challenging times. Graduates, it has been an honor to watch you grow and develop into strong young adults who represent San Benito County with grace, honor and dignity. I know you will achieve all that you desire in life because of the qualities you have displayed throughout your high school career.”

Also speaking at the June 3 ceremony were Senior Class President Sofia Abonce, Valedictorian Nicholas Carpenedo and Principal Adrian Ramirez.

In his commencement address, SBHS Class of 2022 ASB President Antonio Lara described the flood of conflicting emotions he has felt in recent weeks as the end of his high school career approached. He also thanked his classmates for the respect they showed him and each other during the last four years.

Lara closed his speech with some advice: “As we move forward in our lives, we will stumble and we will fall. But it’s up to us to get back up and try again. Don’t forget to stay positive, keep yourselves motivated and always push yourselves to the fullest because, once a Baler, always a Baler.”

To watch the June 3 SBHS Class of 2022 commencement ceremony, visit the school’s Youtube page at youtube.com/watch?v=Wcf5C9TYAnQ.

Anzar High School’s Class of 2022 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 5pm June 8 at the school campus, 2000 San Juan Highway in San Juan Bautista.

Photos of the SBHS graduation ceremony were taken by Chris Mora.