June 7, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

Office of Education celebrates Employees of Year

Staff honored at May 31 ceremony at San Benito High School

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Office of Education on May 31 recognized the Certificated and Classified Employees of the year from schools throughout the county. 

The annual SBCOE Employee of the Year celebration recognizes education staff who “challenge, motivate and inspire students,” says a press release from the county office. “These educators have had a significant impact on the students and staff they serve. 

The SBCOE 2021-22 Employees of the year are:

Certificated Staff

Annie Hoggatt, Anzar High School; Christy West, Aromas; Linda Mendez, Accelerated Achievement Academy/Calaveras; Matt Morrison, Cerra Vista; Vicky Valadez, Hollister Dual Language Academy; Lisa Felice, Ladd Lane; Matt Hudson, Marguerite Maze; Don Smith, Rancho San Justo; Victoria Chin, Rancho Santana; Cynthia Annotti, R.O. Hardin; Rexy Rose Alfaro, Sunnyslope; Carissa Alvarez, San Benito High School; Renee Kakebeen, Spring Grove; Megan Gutierrez-Smith, Willow Grove; Garret “Q” Quindimil, San Benito County Office of Education.

Classified Staff

Brenda Perez, Aromas-San Juan Unified School District; Lourdes Eberhardt, Aromas; Tonya Large, Anzar High School; Coleen Stone, San Juan; Rachelle Nunez, Accelerated Achievement Academy/Calaveras; Robert Beltran, Cerra Vista; Alana Castellanos, Hollister Dual Language Academy; Jennifer Gunnels, Ladd Lane School; Alicia Zgragen, Marguerite Maze; Diane Smith, Rancho San Justo; Jaqueline Bisceglia, Rancho Santana; Alicia Alvarado, R.O. Hardin; Tina Perino-Seanez, Sunnyslope; Mary Andrade, San Benito High School; Maria Harris, Spring Grove; Suzanne Yamanishi, Southside; Lelia Lingenfelter, Willow Grove; Pablo Ramirez, San Benito County Office of Education.

San Benito County Office of Education Employees of the Year Garret “Q” Quindimil and Pablo Ramirez are pictured May 31 with County Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto.
