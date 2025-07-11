A group of San Benito County residents calling themselves the “Public Safety First” committee is seeking to recall two supervisors less than a year after they were sworn in for office.

The group recently began circulating petitions throughout the county to recall District 2 Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki and District 5 Supervisor Ignacio Velazquez. Kosmicki is serving his second four-year term on the board, and was reelected in November 2024. Velazquez, a former mayor of Hollister, was elected to the board of supervisors in November.

Public Safety First, which is co-chaired by Stacie McGrady, said in a press release the recall effort is launched by “residents demanding accountability, ethical leadership and a renewed focus on public safety.”

The press release says the recall effort “points to a pattern of betrayal of the community, failed leadership, lack of transparency and disregard for public safety that has created division among the community.”

The group accuses Kosmicki and Velazquez of “mishandling the county’s fire contract negotiations,” which concluded in June with a five-year agreement in which the City of Hollister will provide fire and emergency medical services to the county and the City of San Juan Bautista.

“While firefighters and the public called for unity and open collaboration, these supervisors responded with power plays and backroom deals,” McGrady said. “They disrespected first responders, misled the public and forced through a contract that continues to leave Hollister taxpayers subsidizing county fire service and rural county residents dealing with fire insurance cancellations. Our safety was politicized. This betrayal of public trust is unacceptable.”

During a June 10 meeting in which the supervisors approved the new contract, Hollister City Manager David Mirrione said, in response to a question from Velazquez, that Hollister will not be subsidizing county fire services under the agreement.

The contract has the county paying Hollister $3.4 million for fire services in the unincorporated county in the first year, with that payment increasing by 3% per year and topping out at $3.8 million in 2028-29.

Public Safety First’s press release does not accuse the two supervisors of illegal activity or specific improper conduct.

Kosmicki and Velazquez said the recall effort is led by residents and former public officials who support more growth in Hollister and San Benito County. The supervisors noted that they campaigned on slow growth and have worked to enact that pledge since taking office.

“It’s the same people doing the same old things,” Velazquez said. “They want more growth and there is a majority of slow growth (supervisors) right now. The pro-growth people are upset because there is slow growth at the city level, at the county level, and measure A passed.”

Measure A, which allows the voters to make certain land use decisions in San Benito County, was adopted in the November election with 54% of ballots in favor.

Kosmicki said he “openly predicted” that some residents now associated with Public Safety First would try to recall him or Velazquez from office.

“If you look at the 2024 election results…the voters spoke loud and clear and chose a county board and a Hollister City Council that are clearly in favor of slow housing growth,” Kosmicki said. “This is clearly an attempt to undermine the results and coerce voters to go back to supporting pro-growth candidates.”

Velazquez added that a special election to recall the supervisors would cost up to $200,000.

In order to force a recall election, the proponents’ petition must gather verified signatures from at least 20% of the county’s registered voters, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

McGrady added in the press release that Kosmicki and Velazquez are pursuing unspecified “personal political agendas.”

“In fact, they have attacked the very people they took an oath to serve. This betrayal of trust must stop. It’s time for a return to ethical and honorable leadership in San Benito County,” McGrady said.