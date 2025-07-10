Re: County leaders show support, Free Lance 6/27/25

Never before has this decision by our sheriff, Eric Taylor, in union with our neighboring counties been importantly decisive.

“The direction to my staff is that hardworking migrants …must be left alone.”

Because law is about being human; that is the challenge. Avoid allowing fake claims of law violation to be confusing. A gauntlet has been thrown by would-be dictators and retrieved by police.

Thieving bandits terrorize. Police stand for protection.

True to their calling, law enforcement means protection, not cruelty. With a firm voice our sheriff stands for a sane society—not a divided one swayed by negative emotions. The idea of hatred of one another is anti-democratic in a society which prides itself in democracy.

In the face of threats to society, law enforcement has stood up for courage rather than to cower. In the real world we must see that we are all immigrants. We could even go as far as admitting that even native Americans are immigrants as they also made a trek across an ocean via the Aleutian peninsula.

Maybe the point is not at all immigration; rather the object is to divide us. A divided society is a society at risk of declining. It’s like a family—a battle among family leads to endless problems, one of which is staying together long enough to survive.

Our survival as a country is at stake. Law enforcement taught us to unify. Local law enforcement differs from state in level of authority. Local represents people; state represents government.

Both represent people and both can be controlled by a dictator.

Like the sheriffs of three counties sticking together to support our immigrant community we, the people, must stick together to survive.

Mary Zanger

Hollister