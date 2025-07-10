The Hollister Police Department is investigating a recent drive-by shooting that resulted in a 15-year-old boy suffering injuries.

On July 4, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of San Benito Street following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 15-year-old male who had suffered a head injury, likely caused by shattered glass from a vehicle that had sustained several gunshots, the Hollister Police Department said in a press release. Emergency responders confirmed that three people were affected during the incident.

Although the injuries are serious, no life-threatening wounds were reported among the juvenile victim and the other two victims who were present during the shooting, police said.

Initial witness statements indicated that shots were fired from a grey Nissan Altima toward a group of individuals standing near a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck parked in a driveway, police said. The home was immediately cleared with the help of the California Highway Patrol to ensure no additional victims were inside. An alert was broadcast to all surrounding agencies about the suspect vehicle.

Officers processed the scene and canvassed the neighborhood for additional information. Based on the investigation, including intelligence support and video footage from neighboring homes, detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a white sedan with dark tinted windows, police said.

The corrected description of the vehicle was sent to surrounding agencies. The suspect remains at large, according to authorities.

The case remains active, and investigators are continuing to follow up on leads.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.