By Interim Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso

During this pandemic there has been an outpouring of support from our community toward those of us in public safety. This is a testament of the great community we live in.

Many individuals have approached our officers or have sent messages to show support and well wishes. Some businesses and some individuals have also reached out to us offering to drop off food or have actually dropped off food items at our department.

Although we at the police department wholeheartedly appreciate the gesture, we know there are individuals in our community that have not been able to work and are making difficult decisions about purchasing food or paying for other essential items.

Therefore, instead of bringing food to the police department, we humbly ask anyone who is in a position to share food items, money donations or any other donations to seek out our local non-profit organizations that are actively feeding and helping our members of our community in need.

Three of the groups are: Community FoodBank of San Benito (1133 San Felipe Road, 637-0340), First 5 San Benito (351 Tres Pinos Rd, 634-2046) and My Father’s House (910 Monterey St., 801-7775). I would ask you to please call any one of those organizations first to coordinate a donation.

These are not the only non-profits working to help our community. You can seek out other reputable organizations that are also helping. Or reach out to your friends and neighbors and find out how they are doing. If they are not in need, maybe they know of someone who would be in need of a donation.

This is a time for all of us to come together and help each other if we can. Please stay safe and we will get through this.

Hollister Interim Police Chief Carlos Reynoso originally posted this letter April 24 on the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page.