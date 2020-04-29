In the midst of San Benito County’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced April 28 that interim Public Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib resigned from office.

County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa accepted Fenstersheib’s sudden resignation, according to a press release sent by the county about 5pm April 28. San Benito County Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Ghilarducci has been named as Fenstersheib’s replacement as interim public health officer.

“The staff and board of supervisors want to thank Dr. Fenstersheib for his dedicated

service to San Benito County for the past four years,” reads the press release from the county.

Fenstersheib has served as the county’s interim public health officer for about four years. County officials have tried to recruit a long-term, permanent public health officer during that time.

County staff did not specify why Fenstersheib resigned. County Public Information Officer David Westrick said it was a “personnel matter.” Fenstersheib could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fenstersheib’s resignation comes at a time when San Benito County and neighboring communities are combatting a pandemic that resulted in more than 50,000 deaths in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of two local residents. A total of 48 San Benito County residents have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The current shelter-at-home order, issued by Fenstersheib in early April, expires May 3.