Hundreds of San Benito County residents and their families received new face coverings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at a drive-thru giveaway event April 25 sponsored by local public officials and the Chamber of Commerce.

A row of cars lined up on Fifth Street going into Winn Alley, where several volunteers handed out cloth face coverings and Moldex N95 masks throughout the morning Saturday. They gave away 2,500 face coverings and 2,000 masks.

Operations Captain Eric Taylor of the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office said he and his deputies stepped up with traffic control as people were being a little overzealous and wanting to cut in line.

“There was some confusion at first, but I think that was a good problem to have because it means the community needed this,” he said.

San Benito County and the City of Hollister have partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to provide free face coverings for local residents and non-profit organizations.

Deputy County Administrative Officer Edgar Nolasco said the idea was to try to empower the community and give back in some way.

“Just like all of us, we’re taking time on our day off to come over here and give back to the community,” he said.

Nolasco said they partnered with the chamber, which had contracts with members of the community to make homemade face masks and provide those to residents in need.

San Benito County also distributed the face coverings in order to facilitate compliance with a new public health order issued by San Benito County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

The order went into effect April 27 at 8 a.m. It is now combined with a countywide shelter-in-place order and social distancing to help slow transmission of the coronavirus.

A face covering may be factory-made or a handmade covering that is improvised from ordinary household materials such as a scarf or bandana, according to county staff. Other materials include a neck gaiter, a homemade covering made from a t-shirt, sweatshirt or towel and must be held on with rubber bands or other fasteners.

Taylor said being part of the distribution event is his way of showing the community that the Sheriff’s Office is not just out there when things go bad.

“I was appreciative to be asked to be part of today,” he said. “I think if the sheriff’s office is going to be expected to enforce an order, I think it’s important that we know that we give the community a chance to comply with it without having more of a financial setback and more stress of trying to find things that aren’t in stock.”

Other volunteers handing out masks included San Benito County Board of Supervisor Jim Gillio, who said overall it was a positive day.

“A lot of thank yous in the community and a lot of gratitude,” he said. “I’m very glad to see all the organizations collaborating to get these masks together and we were able to get them out to everybody.”