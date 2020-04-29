San Benito High School was recognized for a second straight year as one of the top public school sites in the country.

The SBHS District April 22 announced it was awarded a “Best High School” award for 2020 by U.S. News and World Report. The school was ranked 626th out of 2,605 high schools in California and nationally ranked 4,204th out of 17,792.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said in an email that they’re honored to once again be recognized for collective efforts to ensure all students’ needs are met in and out of the classroom.

“As we continue to strive to improve the educational experience for each and every one of our students, this recognition validates and reinforces our direction as a school district,” he said.

Tennenbaum recognized administrators, educators, support staff, classified staff, parents and students for their continued support and trust.

“Our focus moving forward will be to build upon our positive momentum and further improve the school environment for all students,” he said.

According to U.S. News, graduation rates and college readiness are key factors for the path to a higher education, which are the metrics used to determine the 2020 Best High Schools that were announced April 22.

Principal Adrian Ramirez said in an email that the recognition continues to validate the support of stakeholders both on campus and in the community.

“We are especially proud of our students, as they are positively representing our community on both a regional and national level for a second year in a row,” he said.

Ramirez said he credits every staff member who plays a role because the award doesn’t happen without maintaining a positive and inclusive culture for students.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by such hard working students, faculty and classified staff members,” he said.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the ranking methodology draws from data for the 2017-2018 school year using both state and federal datasets. The rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools throughout the country including the District of Columbia.

San Benito High was ranked on six factors such as performance on state math and reading proficiency tests.

Other factors include college readiness using Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate examinations and graduation rates.

The rankings also include an analysis of detailed statistical information including school-specific data on enrollment, diversity, graduation rates, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs, state assessment results along with AP and IB test participation and performance.

San Benito High was also awarded a full, six-year accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and recognized by the Special Olympics as a Unified Champion School for two consecutive years.

“It truly is a great day to be a Baler,” Tennenbaum said.