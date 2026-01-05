Baby Namina is pictured Jan. 1 with proud parents, Evelyn Rivera and Kalisto Alik, at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Photo: Courtesy of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of the New Year on Jan. 1. Baby girl Namina was born at 10:25am at the Hollister hospital, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. 

Namina’s proud parents are Evelyn Rivera and Kalisto Alik, says an announcement from HHMH. 

“Welcoming the first baby of the New Year is always a special moment for our hospital and our community,” said HHMH CEO Mary Casillas. “It’s a joyful way to begin the year and a reminder of the exceptional care and compassion our physicians, nurses and support staff provide to families every day.”

Bob Peng, MD, and Hazel Hawkins’ obstetrics team were on hand to support the family throughout the birth, ensuring a safe, comfortable, and memorable experience. 

“I wasn’t sure we were going to have the first baby. We had competition with another mom that was also in labor,” Evelyn said. 

HHMH “extends a heartfelt congratulations to Evelyn and Kalisto and wishes Baby Namina a lifetime of health, happiness and milestones ahead,” the hospital’s staff said in the announcement. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

