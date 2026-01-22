Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has invited community members to share their voices and help shape the future of local health care by participating in its 2026 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) online survey.

The confidential survey is an important opportunity for residents to provide feedback on the health needs, priorities and concerns of the community, says a press release from HHMH. Information gathered through the survey will be used to guide physician recruitment, future hospital programs and services and improve the health and well-being of the people Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital serves.

“We want to hear directly from our community,” said Hazel Hawkins CEO Mary Casillas. “Whether you are a patient, caregiver, family member or local resident, your input helps us better understand where the greatest needs are and how we can best respond.”

HHMH encourages broad participation to ensure the assessment reflects the diverse perspectives and experiences of the local community, says the release.

To take the survey, visit tinyurl.com/muew5wxn.