A community hospital is more than a place we go when something goes wrong. It is one of the essential pillars of a healthy and resilient community.

When a medical emergency strikes, minutes, even seconds, matter. Having a hospital close to home can mean the difference between life and death, between a full recovery and lasting complications.

For families, seniors and those with chronic conditions, local access to care provides peace of mind that help is nearby when it’s needed most.

But the value of a community hospital extends far beyond the emergency room.

These hospitals are often deeply woven into the fabric of the towns they serve. They deliver babies who will one day attend local schools, care for neighbors recovering from surgery and support patients through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

The doctors, nurses and staff are not strangers—they are friends, volunteers and fellow residents who understand the unique needs of the community.

Community hospitals also play a vital role in prevention and wellness. Through health screenings, educational programs and partnerships with local organizations, they help residents stay healthy and catch problems early, reducing long-term costs and improving quality of life.

This proactive care is especially important in smaller cities and rural areas, where access to specialized medical services can otherwise be limited.

Locally, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is celebrating a year of meaningful progress in quality and safety. The Obstetrics team earned three 2025 Quality and Engagement Awards from the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, while the Emergency Department completed BETA Healthcare Group’s Quest for Zero validation for 2024–25.

Together, these achievements reflect a single hospital-wide culture: disciplined use of evidence, transparent data and teamwork that keeps patients at the center.

There is also an economic dimension that should not be overlooked. A community hospital is often one of the largest employers in the area, providing stable, well-paying jobs and supporting local businesses.

When a hospital thrives, it strengthens the local economy; when it struggles or closes, the ripple effects can be devastating.

In an era when healthcare decisions are increasingly driven by distant corporations and financial spreadsheets, it is critical to remember what can be lost when local hospitals are weakened or disappear.

Communities without nearby hospitals often face longer emergency response times, reduced access to care and a decline in overall health outcomes.

Supporting our community hospital is an investment in ourselves. It is a commitment to timely care, local jobs and the well-being of our neighbors.

As residents, leaders, and policymakers look to the future, protecting and strengthening our community hospital should remain a shared priority—because a healthy community depends on it.