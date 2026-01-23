Hollister High School has been notified by the College Board that it has once again been named to the Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll, marking the third consecutive year the school has earned the national distinction for expanding access to rigorous coursework while supporting student success.

Trevor Packer, the College Board’s senior vice president for AP instruction, congratulated Hollister High on its recognition for the 2024-25 school year, noting that the AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that “welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success.”

According to the College Board’s 2025 AP School Honor Roll Progress Report, Hollister High School earned Bronze-level recognition overall, while posting Silver-level performance in both College Credit and College Optimization. The report shows measurable improvement across all three AP Honor Roll categories when compared to the previous year, reflecting a strong upward trajectory during the past three years.

Notably, Hollister High School demonstrated year-over-year improvement in College Culture, College Credit, and College Optimization from 2024 to 2025; three-year gains in College Culture and College Credit; placement just one percentage point shy of Gold recognition in College Credit; and placement two percentage points from Gold in College Optimization.

Hollister High School Assistant Principal Derek Barnes said the recognition reflects both academic rigor and a supportive learning environment.

“Our recognition on the 2025 AP Honor Roll is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by our students and faculty,” he said. “Achieving our highest-ever pass rate of 81%, with an impressive average score of 3.2, reflects a culture where high expectations meet unwavering support. We aren’t just teaching subjects; we are empowering students to master college-level rigor before they even graduate.”

Barnes added that the school’s AP success extends beyond exam performance.

“Beyond the scores, our AP program’s success is measured by the growth and confidence of our learners,” he said. “Guided by teachers who masterfully bridge the gap between high expectations and high support, our students continue to reach new heights of academic distinction, setting a benchmark for every scholar who follows in their footsteps.”

San Benito High School District Assistant Superintendent of Academics and Instructional Programs Elaine Klauer said the continued growth of the AP program reflects the district’s commitment to access, equity and strong instruction.

“The growth of our AP program reflects our commitment to opening doors for more students,” she said. “With strong instruction and the right supports, AP courses help students build confidence, think critically and prepare for success with their post-secondary plans. This work reflects our belief that every student deserves access to meaningful, rigorous learning opportunities.”

For students, the availability and breadth of AP coursework play a critical role in shaping academic confidence and future plans.

Hollister High School senior Maya Perez, who serves as ASB Vice-President, Link Crew Publicity Coordinator, and a member of the Student Congress Cabinet, said AP courses have helped her better understand both college expectations and her own academic interests.

“It’s important that HHS offers a variety of AP courses in order for students to experience the rigor that will be expected in college,” Perez said. “That way, students can make an informed decision on whether they would like to take similar courses in college, or attend altogether.”

Maya has already passed AP exams in European History, Precalculus, English Language and Composition, Environmental Science and United States History—and plans to take AP Statistics and AP English Literature and Composition this spring. She said the school’s Honor Roll recognition reflects the opportunities available to students.

“The honor roll recognition that this school has received from the College Board tells me that there’s a wide variety of AP courses available here at Hollister High for students to take advantage of,” she said.

As Maya prepares to pursue a degree in Journalism at a four-year university, she said the AP program has helped refine her academic strengths and career direction.

“Being able to take so many AP courses has significantly advanced my writing skills and reading comprehension,” she said. “It also gave me the opportunity to see that I would not enjoy a career that utilizes advanced math or science, which helped me better understand what I want to pursue after high school.”

The AP School Honor Roll evaluates schools using three research-based metrics: College Culture, College Credit, and College Optimization. The 2025 report reflects the most recent verified data submitted to the College Board and underscores Hollister High School’s continued progress toward higher levels of recognition.

District leaders noted that the achievement represents a sustained, schoolwide effort involving students, teachers, counselors, administrators, and families, all working together to ensure students graduate prepared for college and beyond.

San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said the continued AP Honor Roll recognition reflects a collective commitment to student success across the entire school community.

“This ongoing designation is the result of true teamwork,” Tennenbaum said. “It represents the dedication of our teachers, the guidance of our counselors, the support of our staff members, and the partnership of families, along with the determination and hard work of our students themselves. This recognition is a reminder that every day is a great day to be a Baler!”